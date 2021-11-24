KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $5,144.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00324987 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.60 or 0.00655644 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.