Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.53 and the lowest is $8.39. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

LRCX traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $657.80. 49,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $587.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $440.50 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.