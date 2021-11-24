Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4157 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 6,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDSCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

