Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Purchases $41,350.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

