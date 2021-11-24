Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

