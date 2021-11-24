Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.