Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.05

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.05 and traded as low as $30.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 1,490 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

