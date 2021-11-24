Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.16. 314,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,745. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.43. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3489445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.