Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $773.76

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.76 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.28), with a volume of 96,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of £967.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 773.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

