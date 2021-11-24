Lead Wallet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,138.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $79,138.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.