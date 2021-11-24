Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Phreesia by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Phreesia stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,449,539 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.