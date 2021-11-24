Legacy Advisors LLC Has $60.53 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 24.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $60,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $216.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.21. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $164.40 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.