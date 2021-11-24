Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vertex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 422.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,908.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

