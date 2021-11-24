Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 86.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after buying an additional 325,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

