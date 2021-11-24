Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 101,391 shares.The stock last traded at $159.52 and had previously closed at $160.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

