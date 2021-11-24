Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 157.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

