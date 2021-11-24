Liberum Capital Boosts Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target to GBX 430

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.26. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

