Liberum Capital Boosts Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 1,325

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,312.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,260.48.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

