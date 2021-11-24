Liberum Capital Lowers Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 5,740

Genus (LON:GNS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 4,450 ($58.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,495.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,389.19. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

Get Genus alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.