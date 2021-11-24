Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPS. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

RPS stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £338.56 million and a PE ratio of 58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.42. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 62.28 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

