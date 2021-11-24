Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

LMP stock opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 256.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

