Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGNS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,385.10 ($31.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,334.82 ($17.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,387.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,338.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

