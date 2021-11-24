Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79).

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

