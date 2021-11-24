Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get SIG alerts:

LON:SHI opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.66) on Wednesday. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of SIG stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.