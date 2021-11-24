Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £522.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

