Lido DAO Token Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $90.71 million and $3.77 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

