Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Life Storage worth $25,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

