Lightning Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and approximately $865,438.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,629,976.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

