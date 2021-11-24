Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $190.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 3,650,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.37.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

