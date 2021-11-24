Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 269,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,051,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.17.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

