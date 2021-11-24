LikeCoin Trading Down 2.3% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $41.52 million and approximately $113,350.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,629,976.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,067,159,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,742,109 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

