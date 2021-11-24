Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Purchases A$164,000.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Michael Lindsay bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$164,000.00 ($117,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lindsay Australia’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

