LINK Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. LINK has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $14.58 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for $302.59 or 0.00533993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.