LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $2,163.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

