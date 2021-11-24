LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $18,285.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001640 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

