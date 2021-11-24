Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.95 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.72 or 0.00006442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $479.93 million and $15.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

