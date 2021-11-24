Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,594.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $3,594.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.60 or 0.99275817 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,236,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

