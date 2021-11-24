Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $2,846.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,320.36 or 0.99735776 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,194,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

