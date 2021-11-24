Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $114,566.77 and approximately $24.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.23 or 0.99022507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.03 or 0.00529239 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.