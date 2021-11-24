Lithium Price Tops $0.0305 (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market cap of $29.76 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lithium has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 974,680,698 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

