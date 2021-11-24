Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Sells $7,721,785.10 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. 5,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,473. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

