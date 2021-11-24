Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $69,825.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,798,559 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

