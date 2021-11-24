LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $2,603.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00397994 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015618 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.81 or 0.01193297 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

