LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells £1,084,000 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,416,252.94).

Patrick Vaughan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273.40 ($3.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,254. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.