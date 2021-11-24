Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$14.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Lonking has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

