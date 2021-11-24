Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 25,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 310.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $6,953,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

