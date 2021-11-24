Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00247239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,622,204.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00085747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.