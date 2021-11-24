LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $414,287.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,627,107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

