Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,799. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

