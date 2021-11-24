Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$12.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 105,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,799. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

